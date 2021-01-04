Mac App: Apple refuses to remove this app from Mac

A lot of people complained about Apple’s contradictory enforcement of its rules to its app stores, and the criticism is raising its head again because of a recent spat with a developer. This week, Apple backed off its prior attempts to delete a popular app from the Mac App Store due to its controversial name.

At the beginning of the week, Apple approached the developer of the popular Mac app ‘Amphetamine‘ to let him know that the app is involved in the violation of the App Store Rules. The app works to keep Macs from going to sleep mode, and Apple even said, in specific because of its name, the app breached Guideline 1.4.3, which clearly states that: ‘Applications that promote the intake of tobacco and vapeur products, illegal narcotics, or excessive amounts of alcohol are forbidden to show up in the app store.

Developer William Gustafson said in a GitHub update that he felt the app was not in breach of the rules, since the app would not facilitate the use of illicit substances. He found out that amphetamines can be lawfully administered by physicians and that, “There is nothing unethical or intrinsically wrong about the legitimate use of prescribed amphetamines.

It is also interesting that Amphetamine is already available on the App Store since 2014 which has been a common and influential app for the time being, and Apple has only now agreed to take action against it.