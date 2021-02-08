MacBook Pro 2021 will have a flat-edged design MacBook Pro models will look similar to the current models with only minor design changes.

The company is now seems to be working on more efficient MacBook Pro 2021 devices, after Apple’s own in-house chipset getting positive reviews from the clients. We also know that Apple has planned that at least two new notebooks will appear later this year, the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16.

Apple is working on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 models equipped with its own M1 or rumored M1X chip, but the Cupertino giant has still not revealed any official information. Kuo notes that there would be a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12 models for the latest MacBook Pro models and this time there will be no touch bar.

The iPhone 12 series, launched last year in October, came with a new design and smooth flat edges rather than curved ones that we’ve seen on previous models. Last year, we have also seen the flat edges on both the iPad Pro models and the latest iPad Air.

The Touch Bar is evidently totally gone with a physical row of function keys simply provided by the new MacBook Pro. We should know that last year the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro was released and came with a Touch Bar.

With only slight design improvements, MacBook Pro models will look identical to the current models. Earlier reports suggested that the forthcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models might bring back the SD card slot for creative professionals who need to manage a lot of images or videos.