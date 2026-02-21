Apple’s upcoming March 4 announcement may have been partially revealed ahead of time thanks to clues found inside macOS 26.3. The latest version of Apple’s desktop operating system includes references to several unreleased upcoming budget MacBook and display models, suggesting that new hardware is very close to launch. These findings were first reported by Macworld, which discovered hidden drivers for products that Apple has not yet officially announced.

Within the macOS 26.3 code are kernel extensions, also known as kexts, for three devices identified by the internal codenames J700, J427, and J527. Kernel extensions are low-level software components that allow the operating system to communicate with hardware. Their presence in a public release typically indicates that Apple is preparing the system to support upcoming products. Because macOS 26.3 was released to users on February 11, the inclusion of these drivers strongly suggests that the related devices could be unveiled very soon.

macOS 26.3 Hints at Apple’s Upcoming Budget MacBook and New Displays

The J700 codename represents a new low-cost MacBook. This model sits below the current MacBook Air in price and performance. One of the most notable rumors surrounding this device is that it will use the A18 Pro chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro. If this turns out to be true, it would be the first Apple silicon Mac with an A-series chip rather than an M-series chip. Early benchmarks of the A18 Pro show performance that is slightly better than the original M1 in some tasks, making it more than capable for everyday activities such as web browsing, streaming, schoolwork, and office productivity.

Reports also suggest that the new MacBook will feature a display slightly smaller than 13 inches and will maintain an aluminum design despite its lower price. Analysts expect the laptop to cost somewhere between $599 and $799, with many predicting a price closer to the middle of that range. If Apple introduces a Mac at this price point, it could appeal strongly to students and budget-conscious buyers while expanding the company’s reach in the entry-level laptop market.

In addition to the MacBook, macOS 26.3 includes drivers for two new display models believed to be successors to the Studio Display. The current Studio Display has been on the market for nearly four years, making it due for an update. Rumors indicate that the new versions could feature ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as HDR support for improved brightness and contrast. There are also expectations that Apple may include a newer A-series chip inside the display to power advanced features such as improved webcam processing and Spatial Audio.

Interestingly, there are two separate model identifiers for the new display, which could mean Apple plans to offer different versions. One possibility is a larger screen size option. Another is a tiered approach, with one model offering premium features and the other serving as a more affordable alternative.

While rumors have also mentioned updates to other Macs, such as new MacBook Pro models and a refreshed Mac Studio, those devices do not appear in the macOS 26.3 code. This absence does not rule out future releases, but it does make the low-cost MacBook and new Studio Displays the most likely stars of Apple's March 4 event.