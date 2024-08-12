‘Made By Google’ Event: How to Watch & What to Expect?
The ‘Made by Google’ event is going to take place on August 13 in which Google will unveil the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2. The Pixel 9 series will be comprised of 4 smartphones this year including Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Fold. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that this is the first time in eight years that Google is holding a Pixel launch event before the iPhone launch in September.
1) Pixel 9:
Rumored Specs:
The Pixel 9 is expected to cost between $599 and $799 in the US, and around €899 in Europe.
2) Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL:
Rumored Specs:
|Feature
|Pixel 9 Pro
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|Chipset
|Tensor G4
|Tensor G4
|RAM
|16GB
|16GB
|Battery
|4,558mAh
|4,942mAh
The Pixel 9 Pro could be priced at £1,099 for the 128GB variant, £1,199 for the 256GB variant, and £1,329 for the 512GB variant.
4) Pixel 9 Pro Fold:
Rumored Specs:
5) Pixel Watch 3:
Rumored Specs:
|Feature
|Pixel Watch 3
|Chipset
|Snapdragon W5, Custom Processor
|Sizes
|41mm, 45mm
|Display Bezels
|4.5mm (reduced from 5.5mm in predecessor)
|Peak Brightness
|2,000 nits
How to watch the Made By Google Event?
You can watch the ‘Made by Google’ Event in the video link mentioned below. The event will go live on August 13 at 10 pm (PST).
Also read:
Unlock Amazing Deals: Google Pixel 9 Series Launch Offers Revealed!
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!