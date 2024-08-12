‘Made By Google’ Event: How to Watch & What to Expect?

The ‘Made by Google’ event is going to take place on August 13 in which Google will unveil the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2. The Pixel 9 series will be comprised of 4 smartphones this year including Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Fold. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that this is the first time in eight years that Google is holding a Pixel launch event before the iPhone launch in September.

1) Pixel 9:

Rumored Specs:

Feature Details Display 6.3 inches Color Options Black, Light Grey, Porcelain, Pink Camera Setup Likely the same as its predecessor Exterior Glossy glass Chipset Tensor G4 RAM Up to 12GB

The Pixel 9 is expected to cost between $599 and $799 in the US, and around €899 in Europe.

2) Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL:

Rumored Specs:

Feature Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL Chipset Tensor G4 Tensor G4 RAM 16GB 16GB Battery 4,558mAh 4,942mAh

The Pixel 9 Pro could be priced at £1,099 for the 128GB variant, £1,199 for the 256GB variant, and £1,329 for the 512GB variant.

4) Pixel 9 Pro Fold:

Rumored Specs:

Feature Pixel 9 Pro Fold Cover Display 6.4 inches Inner Display 8 inches Rear Camera Setup Triple: 48MP primary, 10.5MP ultra-wide, 10.8MP telephoto Front Camera 10MP

5) Pixel Watch 3:

Rumored Specs:

Feature Pixel Watch 3 Chipset Snapdragon W5, Custom Processor Sizes 41mm, 45mm Display Bezels 4.5mm (reduced from 5.5mm in predecessor) Peak Brightness 2,000 nits

How to watch the Made By Google Event?

You can watch the ‘Made by Google’ Event in the video link mentioned below. The event will go live on August 13 at 10 pm (PST).

