Made in Pakistan Phones Gain Momentum as Mobile Imports Decline

The import of mobile phones into Pakistan has declined during the first four months of the fiscal year 2024-25. As per the data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), mobile phone imports stood at $420.799 million from July to October 2024, compared to $469.969 million in the same period last year, marking a 10.46% drop. The development signals a shift in consumer preference toward locally produced devices

Interestingly, there was a 5.06% year-on-year increase in mobile phone imports in October 2024, reaching $174.338 million compared to $165.941 million in October 2023. Moreover, mobile imports jumped by an impressive 69.89% in October 2024, up from $102.618 million in September 2024. However, this growth can be attributed to the launch of iPhone 16 which may have pushed a brief surge in demand for imported phones despite the overall downward trend.

The decline in overall mobile phone imports aligns with the growing popularity of “Made in Pakistan” phones. Local manufacturers have been seemingly capturing market share by offering affordable, feature-rich devices tailored to Pakistani users. Moreover, this trend is also supported by government initiatives encouraging domestic production and reducing reliance on costly imports.

However, the manufacturers still ask for more conducive tax policies to boost the local production of mobile phones so that Pakistan can become a net exporter and aid in uplifting the struggling economy.

