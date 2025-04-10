Made-in-US iPhones Could Cost Over 17 Lacs in Pakistan, Reveals New Report

A new report has revealed that iPhones made in the United States could become a luxury most Pakistanis can’t afford. If Apple moves production from Asia to the US, the price of an iPhone may jump to around $3,500 — roughly three times its current rate. This price hike is linked to former US President Donald Trump’s new global tariff policies, which aim to bring manufacturing back to America. However, experts believe this could lead to economic setbacks, with consumers bearing the brunt of increased costs.

What It Means for Pakistani Buyers

Currently, top-tier iPhones like the iPhone 15 Pro Max are sold for around 5 lacs in Pakistan, including PTA taxes. These taxes generally fall between Rs. 1.5 to 1.75 lacs. According to the report, if the iPhone’s production shifts to the US, its retail price could reach $3500 (approximately Rs 9.7 lacs), which would also lead to an increase in the PTA tax. Experts expect the tax to rise 3 to 4 times — meaning an additional cost of 6 to 7 lacs just in duties.

Price Estimate (Rounded for Local Understanding)

Breakdown Estimated Price iPhone Base Price 9.7 lacs PTA Tax (3–4x hike) 6.5 to 7.5 lacs Total Cost in Pakistan 17+ lacs

A Luxury Beyond Reach?

Pakistanis are already struggling with sky-high phone prices due to taxes. If iPhones start coming from the US, they could become even less accessible. This shift may force many local users to opt for older models or switch brands entirely. As Apple tries to reduce its dependence on China, Pakistani consumers might be the ones paying the price — quite literally.

