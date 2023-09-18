Mahadev Betting App Promoter Under ED Scrutiny for INR 200-Crore UAE Wedding – Discover More!

We have heard about royal weddings, right? But there are some other outrageously grand weddings in which millions and billions have been spent. One such recent wedding held this February in the United Arab Emirates captured the attention of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as INR 200 crore spent on the lavish wedding was paid entirely in cash. It was the wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar one of the promoters of an online betting platform. The event was held in Ras Al-Khaimah (UAE), where Sourabh hired private jets to transport family members from Nagpur (India) to the UAE. According to ED, he also paid celebrities from the film industry to perform.

The agency has disclosed findings from its probe into an online money laundering case linked to the Mahadev Online Book Betting app. Services such as wedding planning, dance performances, and decorations were sourced from Mumbai, with cash payments facilitated through hawala channels. In a statement, ED said, “Sudden and illegal riches are being openly flaunted by them.”

The ED has identified Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, originally from Bhilai in Chattisgarh, as the primary promoters of the Mahadev betting platform. They carried out their operations from Dubai, establishing a significant presence there. In recent actions, the agency conducted searches at 39 locations including Raipur, Bhopal, Mumbai, and Kolkata. It resulted in the seizure of illegal assets valued at INR 417 crore. The ED has also initiated an international probe regarding this matter.

Furthermore, a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) special court at Raipur also issued non-bailable warrants against the accused. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), investigating money laundering allegations linked to the Mahadev Online Book app, carried out searches in Chhattisgarh last month. During this operation, they arrested four individuals, including the chief liaison for the betting syndicate. The ED has alleged that this syndicate was responsible for arranging bribes, referred to as ‘protection money,’ for senior government officials.

Furthermore, as per the ED,

Their Mahadev Online Book is run from a central head office in UAE and operates by franchising ‘Panel/Branches’ to their known associates on a 70 per cent-30 percent profit ratio. Large-scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to off-shore accounts. Large expenditure in cash is also being done in India for advertising betting websites and self-grandizement necessary to attract new users and franchise (panel) seekers.

The assets seized by the ED, including INR 112 crore delivered via the Hawala channel to an event management company (R-1 Events Pvt Ltd of Yogesh Popat) and hotel bookings costing INR) 42 crore were done by paying in cash in AED.

The central agency carried out searches at the homes of Yogesh Popat, Mithilesh, and other associated organizers. During these search operations, evidence was discovered revealing the receipt of Rs 112 crore in hawala money. Moreover, it was revealed that a number of celebrities had been endorsing these betting entities and participating in their events, receiving heavy fees that were concealed via questionable transactions. Ultimately, these payments were sourced from the proceeds of online betting.

Furthermore, the ED conducted searches on Rapid Travels, operated by Dheeraj Ahuja and Vishal Ahuja in Bhopal. This entity controlled all ticketing operations for the promoters of the Mahadev app, their family, business associates, and affiliated celebrities.

“The illicit cash earnings from the betting panels were cleverly deposited by the Ahuja brothers with main ticket providers, and the wallet balance was used to book domestic and international tickets. Rapid Travels was involved in making travel arrangements for most events of the Mahadev group including the annual star-studded events organized in UAE in the month of September,” the ED said.

