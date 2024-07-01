Mahira Khan Faces Backlash over her Instagram Posts

The popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is currently enjoying her time in Italy and didn’t hold back in posting mindblowing photos of her on Instagram in Western attire. However, she has backlash from people back home. Pakistani social media users maintained that such dressing is not in line with the moral principles of local Islamic society.

Mahira is in Italy for the shooting of her Netflix series ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.’ She posted multiple pictures on her official Instagram account captioned, “Constant total amazement”. In the photos, we could see the stunning views of Puglia and breathtaking sunset views. In addition, there were some photos of the actress wearing a butter-yellow Italian silk dress of sorts.

However, the dress and posing Maira weren’t liked by the majority of the people turn to comment to express their displeasure. Few of the fans even criticized Khan for not respecting traditional “Muslim values” while accusing her of promoting “Western culture”. One of the Instagram users said,

“I have no objection to Mahira Khan wearing such clothes, but she should not claim in interviews that her grandmother and mother never allowed her to wear sleeveless outfits.”

