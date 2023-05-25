Maj Gen (R) Hafeezur Rehman Appointed As PTA Chairman

According to the latest reports, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recently approved the appointment of Major General Hafeezur Rehman as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority chairman. Several media reports confirmed the development that Gen (R) Hafeezur Rehman will soon be appointed as PTA Chairman however, there has been no official notification about the appointment to the coveted role yet.

Maj Gen (R) Hafeezur Rehman Appointed as New PTA Chairman Sources claim that Muhammad Amir Malik was another top contender in the run among the top 20 recommended candidates. The list was made by the Scrutiny/shortlisting committee for the post of Member Administration. The candidates were interviewed last Friday. After the interview, the committee rejected 22 candidates on the recommendation of the Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif.

According to some earlier reports, it was said that the Sharif-led government will appoint Major General Hafeezur Rehman (r) as the new Member Administration in the PTA. However, things got changed a little bit as he was picked for the top slot. The point worth mentioning here is that Maj Gen (r) Rehman’s selection was made on the recommendation of the Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif-led committee.

Stay tuned for more updates. We will surely share it with you guys once we get our hands on the official statement regarding this appointment.

