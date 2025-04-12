Major General (retd) Ali Farhan Appointed As Managing Director of NTC

The Government of Pakistan has officially appointed Major General (retd) Ali Farhan as the Managing Director of the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) on a contract basis.

According to a notification, the Prime Minister approved the appointment under the Management Position (MP-I) Scale. Ali Farhan will serve a term of three years, commencing from the date of joining, under the terms and conditions set out in the MP Scales Policy, 2020.

The NTC functions under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. He is responsible for providing secure and reliable communication infrastructure and services to the government sector across Pakistan.

This appointment reflects the government’s continued focus on strengthening leadership in key technology and telecommunication institutions. Major General (retd) Ali Farhan brings with him a wealth of experience in management and technical operations, which will further enhance the strategic direction and operational efficiency of NTC.

The notification has been forwarded to relevant departments and authorities, including the President’s Secretariat, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Press Information Department, for necessary action and publication in the next issue of the Gazette of Pakistan.

