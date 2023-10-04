Major Gmail Update Aims to Wipe Out Email Spam

Google Gmail is getting a major update to handle emails from bulk senders to reduce spam and unwanted messages. Starting next year, bulk senders who send more than 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in a day will need to authenticate their emails, provide an easy unsubscribe option, and maintain a reported spam threshold.

These changes will impact many businesses, including large retailers, tech companies, startups, B2C firms, and newsletter writers who use email marketing. Google already uses AI technology to block 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware from reaching Gmail inboxes, but it aims to enhance its defences for its 20-year-old email system.

Google will strengthen its authentication requirements for emails sent to Gmail addresses, ensuring the sender’s identity is verified. Bulk senders will also need to enable one-click unsubscribe options, with unsubscribe requests processed within two days. Additionally, Google will establish a clear spam rate threshold, marking an industry-first approach. If a sender’s emails are frequently labelled as spam, they may lose access to users’ inboxes.

These changes will take effect in February 2024. Google is collaborating with industry partners, including Yahoo, to implement these policies across the email community. Marcel Becker, Senior Director of Product at Yahoo, expressed support for these measures, emphasizing the importance of a secure email experience for all users.

Google will offer guidance to bulk senders to help them meet these new requirements before the policy changes are enforced.