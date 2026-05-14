A recent data shared by Nayatel has revealed interesting trends in Pakistan’s smartphone market for May 2026. The statistics, collected from Nayatel users across major cities, highlight the growing competition among smartphone brands for market share in Pakistan in 2026.

Major Smartphone Brands Battle for Market Share in Pakistan in 2026 – See Who Leads

According to the data, Samsung continues to lead the smartphone market with a 21.1 percent share. The South Korean tech giant remains popular among Pakistani users because of its wide range of devices, strong brand reputation, and reliable performance across both premium and mid-range categories.

Vivo secured the second position with a 15.2 percent market share, showing the brand’s strong presence in Pakistan’s youth market. Xiaomi followed closely with 14.1 percent, continuing its rise through budget-friendly smartphones packed with advanced features. OPPO also maintained a strong position at 12.2 percent, reflecting the brand’s popularity in camera-focused and stylish devices.

Among fast-growing brands, Infinix captured 9.7 percent of the market, while Apple held 8.8 percent. Apple’s share may appear smaller compared to Android competitors, but the company continues to maintain a loyal premium user base in Pakistan despite higher prices.

TECNO and Realme also showed stable performance with 4.7 percent and 4.6 percent shares, respectively. Both brands have expanded rapidly in recent years by offering affordable smartphones with modern features aimed at young consumers and first-time smartphone buyers.

Interestingly, Huawei’s market share dropped to 2.1 percent, while Google devices accounted for 2.0 percent of the market. The “Others” category collectively represented 5.5 percent, including smaller smartphone brands operating in Pakistan.

The figures show how competitive Pakistan’s smartphone industry has become. Chinese smartphone brands, in particular, continue to dominate the mid-range and entry-level segments due to aggressive pricing strategies and frequent product launches. At the same time, established brands like Samsung and Apple still maintain strong customer loyalty because of their ecosystem, software support, and long-term reliability.

The data also reflects how smartphone usage is growing rapidly across urban Pakistan. With increasing internet penetration, digital payments, online education, and social media usage, smartphones have become an essential part of everyday life for millions of users.

Analysts believe the market may continue shifting in the coming years as brands focus more on artificial intelligence features, improved cameras, gaming performance, and battery technology. Consumer demand for affordable 5G smartphones is also expected to increase as Pakistan gradually expands its digital infrastructure.

Overall, the Nayatel data provides a useful glimpse into smartphone preferences across Pakistan’s major cities. While Samsung currently leads the market, strong competition from Vivo, Xiaomi, OPPO, and other Chinese brands suggests the smartphone race in Pakistan is far from over.