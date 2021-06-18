Majority of the Pakistani Universities Lack Resources for Online Education: HEC
The World Bank has vowed a $400 million fund to restructure and develop the higher education sector in Pakistan. It also includes the introduction of a new component that will emphasize on supporting uninterrupted education in all sorts of crises or calamities like the COVID-19.
The component will cost a total sum of $93 million to implement and will equip all universities in Pakistan to provide online education under unpredicted circumstances and university lockdowns.
According to a restructuring paper on higher education development in Pakistan, the World Bank project has so far allocated $65 million out of the commitment of $400 million. Furthermore, the project has been regarded as satisfactory for progress towards achieving its primary target which was to facilitate research excellence in strategic sectors of the economy, improve teaching and learning and strengthen governance in the higher education sector.
