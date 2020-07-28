Make Instant Payments via Telenor Online Banking Apps
Now you can make instant payments via Telenor online banking apps from the safety of your home. So, you don’t need to go out as Telenor considers the safety of both employees and customers its utmost priority. That’s why now Telenor Business Customers can make instant payments via online banking apps without going out from the comfort of their homes.
Telenor understands how it is important to minimize human interaction and save time during this current situation of the Covid-19 outbreak. Tha’s why the telecom company is facilitating its customers by introducing amazing features to make things easy.
Payment Process
For online payment, please use Virtual Account Number which has been shared with you by your respective business account manager or use Standard Chartered Bank Account # 08643266202.
If a corporate customer is directly dispatching cheque, then the scan of the original consignment slip, consignment slip number, and scanned original cheque needs to be shared through email for processing.
If a corporate customer is depositing cash/cheque over the counter through a UBL branch (Account #: 052502900348 ), then the scanned original cheque, scanned original deposit slip with the location ID (mentioned below) and bank stamp should be emailed to us.
Location IDs
Karachi: SKHI9001
Lahore : CLHE9001
Islamabad: NISB9001
Faisalabad: FSSD9001
Multan :FMUX9001
Source: Telenor
