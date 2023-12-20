Make Songs with Zero Music Knowledge through Microsoft’s Copilot AI New Capabilities

After generative AI stunned the world with text and image generation, now it’s time for AI song generation. The Silicon Valley giant Microsoft has announced that, through its collaboration with US startup Suno, song generation will become easier with Microsoft AI Copilot. All Copilot users will just have to toggle on the Suno plugin from the ‘Plugins tab’ to make song generation easy for them. Microsoft tells people that they don’t have to worry about music knowledge to use this new feature. In an announcement, Microsoft said,

Through this partnership, people will have at their fingertips the ability, regardless of musical background, to create fun, clever, and personalized songs with a simple prompt. Suno has been a leader in AI music technology, pioneering the ability to generate complete songs—lyrics, instrumentals, and singing voices—from a single sentence. You don’t have to know how to sing, play an instrument, or read music to bring your musical ideas to life. Microsoft Copilot and Suno will do all the hard work for you, matching the song to cues in your prompt.

How does the new integration work?

First, visit copilot.microsoft.com and toggle the Suno plugin on. Afterward, all you need to do is type a song prompt into Copilot. For example, you can give a query, “Make a rock song about a playful dog,” and then it will generate a relevant song for you. These generated songs include lyrics, instruments, and vocals; however, the generation process can take numerous minutes. Apart from that, users can also generate music directly from the Create tab on Suno’s website.

