Mali G715 MC7 vs. Immortalis G925: Best for Gaming?

In the rapidly evolving landscape of mobile gaming, the graphics processing unit (GPU) plays a pivotal role in delivering immersive and high-performance experiences. Two prominent contenders in this arena are ARM’s Mali G715 MC7 and Immortalis G925 GPUs. These GPUs have been designed to push the limits of mobile gaming, delivering higher frame rates, better graphical fidelity, and improved power efficiency. In this article, we will dig into their specifications, features, and performance metrics to determine which GPU offers superior gaming capabilities. Let’s get started!

Specifications and Features

Mali G715 MC7

The Mali G715 MC7 is built on the Valhall 4th Generation architecture and features seven execution units, alongside 1,344 shading units. It operates at a clock speed of up to 940 MHz and supports APIs such as OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1. Notable features of this GPU include Variable Rate Shading (VRS), an improved execution engine, and matrix multiply instruction support for enhanced machine-learning tasks. These enhancements make the Mali G715 MC7 a strong choice for efficient gaming with moderate graphical fidelity.

Immortalis G925

The Immortalis-G925 represents ARM’s latest 6th-generation GPU architecture. It is highly configurable, offering execution units ranging between 10 to 24 cores, and shading units that range from 1,280 to 3,072, depending on the configuration. This GPU boasts a higher clock speed of up to 1.3 GHz and supports APIs such as OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 3.0, and Vulkan 1.3. Its standout features include hardware-based ray tracing, Fragment Pre-pass technology for efficient rendering, and enhanced AI performance that can reach up to 34.4 TOPS in a 24-core configuration. The Immortalis-G925 is a cutting-edge GPU designed for high-performance gaming and AI-driven graphical enhancements.

When compared with previous versions and competitors, the Immortalis-G925 represents a significant leap from its predecessor, the Immortalis-G720, offering up to 37% higher frame rates in gaming scenarios. With its hardware-based ray tracing and Fragment Pre-pass technology, it competes effectively with other high-end mobile GPUs, providing enhanced realism and optimized rendering capabilities.

High-End Games Tested

To accurately evaluate the gaming prowess of both GPUs, several high-end games were selected for testing. Genshin Impact was chosen for its expansive open world and detailed graphics, which put immense stress on GPU performance. PUBG Mobile, a popular battle royale title, was included for its high-resolution textures and real-time physics processing. Additionally, Dead Trigger 2 was tested as a benchmark for graphical fidelity and ray tracing effects, showcasing how well each GPU handles advanced visual effects. These games were selected due to their high graphical demands, requiring top-tier rendering capabilities, real-time physics processing, and efficient energy management. The results from these tests provide insights into how well each GPU performs under different gaming scenarios.

Performance Benchmarks

The AnTuTu score of both GPUs indicates that Immortalis G925 is the clear winner. A higher score suggests that Immortalis G925 is capable of better multitasking capabilities, faster processing speeds, smoother gaming performance, and improved efficiency compared to Mali G715 MC7.

Gaming Benchmarks (Immortalis G925)

59.8 FPS at low settings

60 FPS at Ultra Settings

120 FPS at low settings

60 FPS at high settings

40 FPS at ultra settings

120 FPS at high settings

Gaming Benchmarks (Mali G715 MC7)

56 FPS at low settings

48 FPS at medium settings

49 FPS at ultra settings

58 FPS at low settings

59 FPS at high settings

39 FPS at ultra settings

90.4 FPS at high settings

The frame rates achieved by each GPU were measured across various settings and resolutions. In Genshin Impact running on ultra settings, the Mali G715 MC7 managed to deliver a frame rate of 49 FPS, whereas the Immortalis-G925 achieved a smoother 60 FPS. PUBG Mobile in Ultra settings delivered 39 FPS on the Mali G715 MC7, whereas the Immortalis-G925 achieved 40 FPS. Lastly, Dead Trigger 2, recorded 90.4 FPS on the Mali G715 MC7, while the Immortalis-G925 delivered a more fluid 120 FPS.

Both GPUs support high-resolution rendering, but the Immortalis-G925 exhibits better optimization for 1440p gaming due to its advanced shading capabilities and higher core count. Power efficiency was also considered during testing. The Mali G715 MC7 demonstrated moderate power consumption, averaging 8W under load, whereas the Immortalis-G925, due to its higher clock speeds, averaged 11W. However, the Immortalis-G925’s superior thermal management kept it cooler during extended gaming sessions.

Gaming Experience and Graphics Quality

The overall gaming experience was assessed based on visual quality, smoothness of gameplay, and handling of advanced graphics effects. The Mali G715 MC7 provided excellent shading and texture rendering but struggled slightly with handling advanced lighting effects. In contrast, the Immortalis-G925 excelled in realism, particularly in games utilizing ray tracing, offering superior reflections, shadows, and lighting effects.

When examining the handling of advanced graphical effects, the Immortalis-G925 stood out due to its hardware-accelerated ray tracing, Vulkan 1.3 support, and improved AI-based rendering, making it the ideal choice for high-end gaming. The Mali G715 MC7 was efficient for mid-to-high settings but lacked the same level of graphical depth in reflections and global illumination. Regarding stability, the Mali G715 MC7 experienced occasional frame drops in highly demanding scenes, such as dense battle sequences in Genshin Impact. Meanwhile, the Immortalis-G925 maintained smoother frame pacing with minimal stutters, due to its superior processing power.

Battery Life and Heat Management

Battery performance is a key concern for mobile gaming. The Mali G715 MC7 was more power-efficient, slightly sacrificing performance to extend battery life. In contrast, the Immortalis-G925 consumed more power approximately 11.1W but delivered significantly higher frame rates and graphics fidelity. Thermal efficiency was also analyzed, revealing that the Mali G715 MC7 ran cooler due to its lower core count and optimized power consumption of approximately 8.4W. The Immortalis-G925, while capable of reaching higher temperatures under prolonged gaming sessions, managed heat efficiently using advanced cooling technologies.

Strengths and Limitations

Each GPU has distinct strengths and weaknesses. The Mali G715 MC7 is a solid choice for those seeking lower power consumption, cost-effective solutions, and decent gaming performance for mid-range devices. On the other hand, the Immortalis-G925 offers best-in-class gaming performance, hardware ray tracing, and smoother gameplay at higher resolutions, making it the better option for competitive gamers and graphics enthusiasts.

The Mali G715 MC7 lacks high-end ray tracing capabilities and occasionally experiences frame drops in highly demanding games. Meanwhile, the Immortalis-G925, while delivering top-tier performance, has higher power consumption and potential thermal challenges under extreme loads.

Final Verdict!

Choosing the right GPU depends on the type of gamer. Casual gamers who prioritize battery life and affordability may find the Mali G715 MC7 a more suitable choice. Competitive players who need the highest FPS for fast-paced titles will benefit from the superior performance of the Immortalis-G925. Graphics enthusiasts who want the best visual fidelity, including ray tracing and AI-enhanced rendering, should opt for the Immortalis-G925. The Mali G715 MC7 remains a strong choice for efficient yet powerful gaming. The future of mobile GPUs will likely focus on AI-driven enhancements, better power efficiency, and even more realistic graphics capabilities.

FAQs

1. Which GPU is better for high-end mobile gaming?

The Immortalis-G925 is the superior choice for high-end mobile gaming due to its hardware-based ray tracing, higher execution units, and better FPS performance across various demanding games.

2. Does Mali G715 MC7 support ray tracing?

No, the Mali G715 MC7 does not support hardware-accelerated ray tracing, making it less ideal for advanced graphical effects compared to the Immortalis-G925.

3. How does power consumption compare between the two GPUs?

The Mali G715 MC7 consumes around 8.4W under load, making it more power-efficient, whereas the Immortalis-G925, with its superior performance, consumes around 11.1W but offers significantly higher graphical fidelity.

4. Which GPU is better for battery life?

The Mali G715 MC7 is more power-efficient and better suited for extended battery life. The Immortalis-G925, while powerful, consumes more energy due to its higher performance capabilities.

5. Is the Immortalis G925 worth the upgrade for mobile gamers?

Yes, if you are a serious gamer looking for top-tier graphics, high frame rates, and enhanced AI-driven rendering, the Immortalis-G925 is a worthwhile upgrade.

