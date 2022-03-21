Anti-Pakistan Social Media Accounts Running Malicious Campaign Against Pak Army: Fawad

Malicious Campaign Against Army

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said some anti-Pakistan social media accounts had launched a malicious campaign against the Pakistan Army by changing their display with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s logo.

He further revealed that the same accounts were used to run the campaign in favour of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and also targeted the Pakistan Army.

He said with the grace of Allah, there would be no differences between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Army as he (PM) believed that the institution was guaranteed safety and security of the country.

He also shared old anti-PTI and anti-army tweets of the same accounts, which were faking PTI supporters.

PTI’s official Twitter handling has shared some tweets of this false campaign and asked the supporters to don’t believe it.

