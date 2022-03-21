Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said some anti-Pakistan social media accounts had launched a malicious campaign against the Pakistan Army by changing their display with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s logo.

Anti-Pakistan Social Media Accounts Running Malicious Campaign Against Pak Army: Fawad

He further revealed that the same accounts were used to run the campaign in favour of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and also targeted the Pakistan Army.

پاکستان کے دشمن سوشل میڈیا اکاؤنٹس نے Display بدل کر PTI کا کیا اور فوج کیخلاف طوفان بدتمیزی مچایا یہ اکاؤنٹس نون لیگ کے حق میں مہم چلاتے رہے اور پھر فوج کو نشانہ بنایا،انشاللہ عمران خان اور فوج میں کبھی تفرقہ نہیں آسکتا کیوں کہ وزیر اعظم فوج کو پاکستان کے تحفظ کا ضامن سمجھتے ہیں pic.twitter.com/rotRmtEwIC — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 20, 2022

Check Also: Pakistan Imported Smartphones of Worth $1.411 Billion from July 2021 to Feb 2022

He said with the grace of Allah, there would be no differences between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Army as he (PM) believed that the institution was guaranteed safety and security of the country.

He also shared old anti-PTI and anti-army tweets of the same accounts, which were faking PTI supporters.

PTI’s official Twitter handling has shared some tweets of this false campaign and asked the supporters to don’t believe it.

Yesterday, we mentioned that Opposition is so frustrated that they are doing False Flag Operations. Here is an example of a pro Kaptaan display picture account, but supporting PMLN and trying to create issues between Govt & Institutions. If you see more, plz add to the thread! pic.twitter.com/CZ3vb9s4KM — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 21, 2022

See Also: Digital economy of Mena region and Pakistan could hit $700bn by 2030