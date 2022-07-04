With the penetration of technology, phishing attacks are growing at a rapid pace and also getting advanced. One such malware is recently discovered by the Microsoft’s 365 Defender Team. The Defender Team said that the new spyware sign you up for a premium subscription without your knowledge and it is becoming more and more common with the passage of the time. However, the phishing attack is rather complex, and the malware must complete a number of steps to successfully infiltrate in a device.

The malware-containing apps are typically categorised as “toll frauds” and use “dynamic code loading” to execute the phishing attack. Consequently, the spyware uses your monthly telecom bill to sign you up for a certain premium service which you are made to pay forcefully. The so-called WAP (wireless application protocol), used by cellular networks, is the only method through which the malware functions. Through this, the malware disables your Wi-Fi or simply waits till you leave the Wi-Fi range.

Beware Android Users! A New Malware Automatically Signs up Users For Premium Subscriptions

This is where the dynamic code loading comes into play. After reading an OTP (one-time password) you received, the malicious software subscribes you to a premium service in the background, fills out the OTP field on your behalf, and hides the notification to mask its tracks.

Though, on the brighter side, Google limits the usage of dynamic code loading by apps, which means that the malware is primarily disseminated outside of Google Play.

