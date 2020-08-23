Here comes another location-based offer for the Jazz users in Mandi Bahauddin. Stay Connected with Mandi Bahauddin Weekly Offer in just Rs.53.3. The offer is valid for one week only. You will get 2.5 GB data after subscribing to this offer. Moreover, users will also get 2500 Jazz minutes and SMS. TO make calls on other networks, users will also get 25 off-minutes.

Stay Connected with Mandi Bahauddin Weekly Offer in just Rs.53.3

Offered Incentives:

2.5 GB Data

2500 Jazz Minutes

25 other network minutes

2500 SMS

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *565#

Check Also: Jazz Call Packages

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Price:

The offer is now available in just Rs. 53.3 incl. tax

Terms and Conditions:

Offer is available for Jazz prepaid subscribers in Mandi Bahauddin, Malakwal and Phalia only

Upon dialing *565#, customer will subscribe to the Lajawab Haftawar Offer

Bundle is non-recursive and multiple subscriptions are allowed

In case of multiple subscriptions, previous incentive will be added and new validity will be applicable

Customer will be charged as per respective base rate package in case bundle incentives have exhausted and customer is not subscribed to any other bundle.

This is limited time offer, subject to change anytime

For More Details Please Visit: Jazz