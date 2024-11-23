Mansehra Police Faces Backlash After TikTok Video In Lockup Goes Viral

In a recent development, a TikTok video recorded inside a police lockup in Mansehra went viral, resulting in the arrest of two individuals and disciplinary actions against multiple police officials. The viral video on social media, featured TikToker Hassan Arshad dancing to a Hindko song and describing his actions as “extraordinary bravery.”

Viral TikTok Video in Mansehra Police Lockup Triggers Arrests & Disciplinary Action

District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Khan Gandapur took quick action, ordering the arrest of Hassan Arshad and his associate, Mohammad Arshad, both residents of the Lassan Nawab area. Both were detained following the video’s circulation. Furthermore, three police personnel including Mohammad Noman, Mohammad Mukhtar, and Mohammad Shahzad were suspended for failing to prevent the incident. The DPO also issued a show-cause notice to Lassan Nawab Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Anwar for awful misconduct and negligence.

The DPO has reportedly questioned in the notice how such an incident, considered a cognizable offense, was allowed to happen inside the lockup. The SHO has been directed to submit a written explanation. Moreover, he will reportedly face strict disciplinary action under Police Rules, 1975.

Other than that, preparations are underway in Mansehra to handle winter emergencies. Additional Deputy Commissioner Hajra Samee directed Rescue 1122 and other departments to remain on high alert during snowfall and rains in Kaghan Valley and other hilly areas. The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road has been closed beyond Naran due to unsafe weather conditions. Rescue 1122 has made efforts to keep link roads accessible. Moreover, they have been trying to fully prepare stations for emergencies, including fire incidents and accidents.

Check Out: vivo S20 & S20 Pro Launching on November 28: Here’s What to Expect? – PhoneWorld