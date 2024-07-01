Mariyam Nawaz’s Website: Public Service or Self-Promotion?

The Chief Minister of Punjab Mariyam Nawaz has recently launched her website, named ‘mariyamnawazsharif.pk.’ The site is heavily decorated with photos of the CM and highlights her various initiatives and engagements. It also features an array of sections including Home, About, Projects, Priorities, Events, Gallery, Administration, and Contact.

However, the launch of the website has sparked controversy and criticism from the netizens. Through our research, we even found out that various ad campaigns promoting the website have been launched through Google and Direct Ads on news websites. It raises questions regarding the source of funding for the site’s development and promotion.

If the funds were taken through the provincial exchequer, it’s not a good sign for an already struggling economy. The use of public funds for personal branding efforts is highly questionable. Given the economic challenges and pressing needs of the public, the priority should arguably be on citizen-centric initiatives. For example, investing in a robust citizens’ portal could have offered a more direct and beneficial service to the people.

Conclusively, it is important that public officials communicate their work and engage with the public, but the sources of funding for such activities must be transparent and justifiable. The government should make sure that the primary focus remains on serving the public and addressing their needs rather than self-promotion.

