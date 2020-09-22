Mark Zuckerberg all praises for Samsung Smartphones

Samsung and Facebook have been collaborators on different ventures for a long time. Facebook’s Oculus technology was used by the Gear VR and Facebook features are preloaded with Galaxy computers. Currently, the CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg has announced that he is a huge fan of smartphones from Samsung and has been using them for a couple of years.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg disclosed his admiration for Samsung smartphones and Android in particular in a talk with Tech YouTuber. The tech youtuber and designer inquired to Mark that which phones does he have in his pocket right now? and Mark said,” You know, I’ve been using Samsung phones for a lot of years now, and I’m a huge fan of them. They (Samsung) build great phones, I guess,

Mark did not feel like giving his explanation from the interview as to why he likes to use Samsung phones so much. Though he didn’t mention which Samsung phone he was using, he said he had been using Samsung phones for a couple of years and thought the company was making excellent phones. On top of that, he also stated that billions of people around the world use Android.

Zuckerberg has said that he loves Android and because a huge percentage of the population around the world uses Android smartphones, it is important for him and the teams at Facebook to have more exposure to different Android devices rather than just the iPhones.

In the past, Samsung and Facebook have collaborated on separate initiatives for the ignorant. Notably, the Gear VR uses Facebook’s Oculus technology. Besides, with Facebook applications and utilities, all the Galaxy devices come pre-installed.

So, the tendency and favouritism of the company’s co-founder and CEO toward Samsung is very understandable. However, some input into this judgement was also disclosed by the CEO.