Market check: Who’s winning the game right now?

With new phones constantly coming out in Pakistan, it’s important to choose wisely. To ensure our phone not only meets our needs but also fits our style, we need to consider some key factors. Phones aren’t just gadgets anymore; they’re a statement. So, when looking for the right one, think about features, performance, and design that resonate with you.

The foremost consideration on our minds is a budget-friendly phone that also meets our requirements. In today’s inflationary environment, finding a decent phone within a budget can be quite challenging. After scouring the market, we’ve identified four contenders – TECNO CAMON 20, Redmi 12, Redmi Note 12, and Infinix Note 30 – all available in the range of 50,000 PKR. But, what’s next? What other factors should we take into account? Let’s explore their pros and cons to find out the best pick among them.

After assessing all these phones, we realized that the CAMON 20 features a more stylish outer body with slim bezels, providing a comfortable grip and vibrant color options that set it apart from the rest. It exudes a trendy vibe that you’d love to carry. The stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED display, featuring a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels definitely takes the lead ensuring sharp and immersive screen experience with true-to-life colors and excellent contrast. Also, the display incorporates an always-on mode, allowing you to view essential information at a glance.

Adding to its convenience, the in-display fingerprint sensor enhances usability, security, and overall sleekness of design, facilitating easy one-handed unlocking of the phone. This level of convenience may not be available in other phones, making the CAMON 20 stand out in terms of both style and functionality.

The Camon 20 is equipped with the Helio G85 processor, while the Infinix Note 30 utilizes the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The Redmi 12 has the Helio G88, and the Redmi Note 12 employs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. The Camon 20’s Helio G85 processor falls within the mid-range category, making it well-suited for everyday tasks such as web browsing, social media use, and video watching.

When it comes to efficiency, the CAMON 20 excels with its significant 8GB RAM and expansive 128GB storage capacity, ensuring seamless multitasking and providing ample space for storing your files, apps, and media content. Moreover, its impressive 5000mAh battery provides abundant power, effortlessly lasting you through an entire day of usage.

We also had the chance to review the camera performance of different phones in this category, and the results were astonishing. Despite the similar price range, the Camon 20 distinguished itself noticeably in terms of quality

The TECNO Camon 20 comes with an impressive camera setup, appealing to both photography enthusiasts and casual users. At the rear, the Camon 20 features a quad-camera arrangement, including a 64MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, an AI lens, and a quad-LED flash. The main sensor excels at capturing high-resolution images with exceptional detail, even in low-light conditions. On the front, the Camon 20 showcases a 32MP Selfie camera, a true master in capturing high-definition portraits with remarkable clarity.

