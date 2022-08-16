Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5 Release Date, Leaks and Rumors

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the next highly-anticipated game in Insomniac Game’s incredibly successful series. Based on the teaser trailer we can clearly say that it will be a big hit. Different reports and rumours have already revealed the expected features of the upcoming game. In this article, we will discuss all the leaks and rumours about the upcoming game. Not only this but we will also discuss whether Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available for PS5 and when it be officially available. Let’s dig into it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Release Date:

The Insomniac Game has not revealed the release date of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5. The only thing we know so far is that the company will release the game in 2023. But there is no actual date. So there is quite a long time remaining since its launch.

But it is worth mentioning here that the game could face a delay. The reason for it is Insomniac Game is also working on Marvel’s Wolverine. Although the company is hopeful to bring the game next year. But there are some chances to get it in 2024. It is for sure that one of the games will launch in 2024.

Confirmed Features:

It will be a darker sequel like the Empire Strikes Back. Speaking on the ‘This Week in Marvel Podcast‘ Marvel’s Creative Vice President Bill Rosemann revealed that “if the first Spider-Man game was Star Wars [A New Hope], Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire [Strikes Back]. It gets a little darker”.

Furthermore, the confirmed villain of the game is Venom. Not only this but Insomniac Games revealed that horror movie star Tony Todd will voice Venom. Todd makes a perfect choice for Venom and is sure to deliver a sinister, guttural voice that’ll add a more horror effect to the game. It seems like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 takes on a more horror-themed tone. If you have a love for horror games then be ready for this one.

Additionally, Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter will reprise their roles as Peter and Miles respectively. Insomniac has confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available on PS5.

Other Rumoured Features:

The trailer suggests that we can play as both Miles and Peter. But it is not sure whether we can play both characters at the same time or more. We certainly hope we do get to play as both Spider-Men though, as it would give Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 way more story and gameplay options.

During the PlayStation Showcase 2021 teaser, the Spider-Duo are seen performing combo moves which indicates we might be able to play both characters at the same time at various points in the game. But as mentioned above we are not sure yet.

The other possible villain in the game could be Kraven the Hunter. There are some rumours claiming that there will be more frightening characters will be included in the game like the Lizard, Morbius, Morlun, and Jackal. Some other expected villains are Green Goblin or Hob Goblin.

Based on the ending of Marvel’s Spider-Man’s DLC, it looks like Venom could be Harry Osborn (Norma’s son) in this series. If Harry befalls some terrible fate – seemingly at the hands of Spider-Man – that could be what drives Norman Osborn to become a villain.

Is the game coming to PS4?

As mentioned above, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch next year. Also, it will be available for PS5. Whther it will be available for PS4 or not? The answer to this question is probably “no”.

The previous Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a cross-gen game, launching on PS4 and PS5 simultaneously. Howeve now, Insomniac has said that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch “exclusively” for PlayStation 5. So we may not get the game on PS4. Anyhow, there is still time in its release, we have enough time to upgrade our systems to PS5.

There is very little information available about the gameplay. We currently can not tell how the characters will look like and what will be the storyline. Based on the available information we can say that it will be a fully entertaining horror game.

Do tell us in the comment section what you think about this game and what features you would like to see in this game.

