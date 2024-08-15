Maryam Nawaz on YouTube: A Challenge to Imran Khan and Shoaib Akhtar Records?

The Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is making waves in the digital space with the launch of her YouTube channel. She has managed to amass 1,000 subscribers in a short period (about 6 days or so), signaling a strong start. As per our research, CM Maryam is also running ads on the website to quickly promote her YouTube channel.

As you click on the website banner as mentioned in the aforementioned image, it redirects you to the CM Maryam Nawaz YouTube channel.

Moreover, Maryam’s entry to YouTube raises an interesting question: Will she be able to break the social media trends set by Imran Khan and Shoaib Akhtar? Former Prime Minister Imran Khan set a record on TikTok by getting around 5 Million followers in 3 days. Similarly, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar made a record by amassing the fastest 1 Million subscribers on YouTube. Well, she could break the record of Shoaib Akhtar but not even close to Imran Khan’s record.

Maryam’s entry on YouTube also indicates a shift in how political leaders in Pakistan are engaging with the general public. It also shows the growing role of social media in shaping political narratives. As she continues to connect with the public through digital platforms, it’s clear that online engagement is becoming an essential element in Pakistan’s political landscape.

