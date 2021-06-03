Mass Production of Galaxy Z Fold 3

No time is wasted by the Samsung in making the availability of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for its audience, with the rumors of Mass Production. The launch is expected in a few months. It is reported that Samsung has started the production of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, setting the launch of the phone later this summer. In August, a Samsung event is also rumored to be the debut launching of the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3.

According to a report, one third, of the usual number of pcs of phone that Samsung produces for Galaxy S, is planned to produce for Galaxy Z Fold 3. Chalk up that lower production target to the high cost of producing a foldable phone. News from South Korea suggests that Samsung still plans to produce 3 million units of Galaxy Z Fold.

The reports about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs are that it will feature a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the interior display is projected to use a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel. (Reports on the size of that screen vary, ranging between 7 and 7.7 inches.) It is also expected to be Samsung’s first phone with an under-display camera, with a 16MP selfie cam placed under the interior screen of the Z Fold 3.

Just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is reported to support Samsung’s S Pen, which earlier was only exclusive to the Galaxy Note tablets. More features include a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 4,440 mAh battery, and the same camera setup featured on the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Given the speculation about the new version of this foldable flip phone would also give first appearance at the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The audience is eager to see what Samsung has in store later this summer. The year started with a great promise by Samsung to step up its foldable phone efforts, including offering more affordable versions of the high-priced handsets.

Also Read: Samsung Adopts Futuristic Approach for Galaxy Z Flip 3



