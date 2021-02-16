For more than a year phones with 100MP+ cameras on the back are available in the market. The maximum pixel limit available for front cameras is 44MP, although selfie cameras have also been improved with time. But it might soon upgrade with the latest camera pixel technology. According to new leaks, that a selfie camera with 100 Mega Pixel is expected to launch soon. However, leaks didn’t make clear about the manufacturer or company which are going to launch a smartphone with a 100MP selfie camera.

Massive 100MP Selfie Camera Smartphones Coming Soon

Although a 100MP+ front camera concept seems amazing, it is still a curiosity to know how it will be configured in the smartphone. As, the 108MP cameras are very big and cover a large amount of space at the back of devices, so placing the front one means that the device will have either a large notch or a large hole punch. We do expect, that there are two ways to place the camera with an unsightly notch or hole punch.

The first one is through the camera pop-up concept where the pop-up method can be enhanced so that the large sensor can be adjusted. The other way of achieving this is using motorized flip cameras such as ASUS Zenfone 6 and Zenfone 7. This method allows putting a 100MP camera on the back that doubles as the selfie camera when flipped up.

We are looking forward to the first smartphone with a 100MP Selfie Camera launch soon, and we are very sure that more companies will jump on the same train once the first device arrives in the market. Moreover, there is also exciting news that the ZTE Axon 30 Pro could also be the first phone with a 200 MP camera is also confirmed to be arriving this year in the market.