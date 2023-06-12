Massive Data Breach in India – Personal Information of Vaccinated Citizens Leaked!

As per some reliable news sources, India was recently hit by a massive data breach. The reports indicate that the data from the CoWIN app, which is used for Covid-19 vaccination registration in India has been hacked. The personal data of citizens who registered on the app became freely available on the Telegram app. Furthermore, it has been reported that a Telegram bot permits easy access to this information. The personal details include date of birth, phone number, Aadhar details, PAN number, and even passport details.

Moreover, the reports suggest that anyone can access this information easily by entering the phone number or Aadhar number of a citizen. This issue raises serious concerns regarding the privacy and security of personal data collected through the CoWIN app.

Massive Data Breach in India

The details of a number of politicians such as Telangana’s Minister of Information and Communication Technology Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai, Congress Member of Lok Sabha Karti Chidambaram, DMK Member of Lok Sabha Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and Former Union Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan of the BJP, were easily accessed.

In this regard, one of the famous YouTubers Saket Gokhale said,

There has been a MAJOR data breach of Modi Govt where personal details of ALL vaccinated Indians including their mobile nos., Aadhaar numbers, Passport numbers, Voter ID, Details of family members etc. have been leaked & are freely available.

When COVID vaccination was underway, the majority of the Indian citizens registered on CoWIN using their phone numbers. Normally, the personal details of registered citizens are only visible after entering a one-time password (OTP) on the CoWIN app. On the contrary, if a Telegram bot is utilized, the personal details of the individuals could be accessed without using an OTP.

