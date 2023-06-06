Massive Leak: Extensive Gameplay Footage of Ubisoft Crew Motorfest Appears Online

The extensive gameplay footage of Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world racer, The Crew Motorfest, was leaked online just a week before its scheduled launch at Ubisoft Forward showcase. The game was first announced in January 2023 with a short trailer. The trailer showed a live-service game themed around a “one-of-a-kind” motoring festival, featuring “tailor-made races, themed events, and other unique challenges that take place on the picturesque Hawaiian island of O’ahu.

Details of the Ubisoft Crew Motorfest leaks:

A couple of days ago, a 25-minute gameplay video was uploaded to YouTube. However, it wasn’t the only one as the video was quickly followed by a much bigger leak that offered more than 2 hours of video gameplay. Ubisoft conducted several “insider programme” closed testing sessions for registered players, with the latest phase generating the leaked gameplay videos that Ubisoft is actively removing from various platforms.

While the leaked footage has been taken down, written gameplay details and some mirrored versions of the videos are still available through file-sharing websites.

All this comes just a week ahead of the Ubisoft Forward showcase, which takes place next Monday, 12th June. It is confirmed that the showcase will feature a fresh look at The Crew Motorfest, alongside more on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and a mystery game.

Also read:

Ubisoft Plans to Reveal Eight Games by April 2024

Diablo 4 Sparked Enthusiasm In The Gamers; Outstanding Reviews