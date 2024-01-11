Massive Restructuring – Google Announces to Merge its Hardware Teams

A recent report confirmed that Google is going to merge its Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit hardware teams. Presently, all three teams function independently, having the power to make decisions on things such as design, software, hardware engineering, etc. These operations will now come under a single hardware team responsible for products across Google’s smartphones, wearables, and smart home verticals. A single leader will also be in charge of the new team. This is a major restructuring on the part of Google.

Furthermore, Google didn’t say why it’s reorganizing the hardware teams, and we will have to wait and see whether the restructuring will lead to a more cohesive and integrated product lineup.

On the other hand, Google will also be losing Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman, among other important Fitbit leaders. The executives first arrived at the company when Google completed the Fitbit acquisition in 2021. It is pertinent to mention here that Park played a vital role in the rollout of the Pixel Watch and also presented the Pixel Watch 2 last year. Moreover, Google is also going to lay off hundreds of employees from its AR development team.

In this regard, Google’s spokesperson, Courtenay Mencini, said,

We remain very committed to serving our Fitbit users well, innovating in the health space with personal AI, and building on the momentum with the Pixel Watch, the redesigned Fitbit app, Fitbit Premium service, and the Fitbit tracker line. This work will continue to be a key part of our new org model.

