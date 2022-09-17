MASTECH Becomes the First Pakistani YouTube Channel to Unbox iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Silicon Vallet giant Apple has recently launched the much anticipated iPhone 14 series. Finally, there is a change in appearance as the company has introduced a pill-shaped display, the dynamic island. However, the new design only came for the pro models and the previous notch design remained in the standard models. Usually, it takes a considerable amount of time for iPhones to reach countries like Pakistan. However, no more! Living up to the expectations of the Pakistan tech community, Ali Abbas, who goes by the name of MASTECH on YouTube has recently unboxed the all-new iPhone 14 Pro Max, becoming the first Pakistani YouTuber to do so.

MASTECH Becomes the First YouTube Channel to Unbox the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Tech fans, especially YouTubers, play a big part in keeping their followers up to date on all the latest changes in the tech world. With more people getting online, Pakistani audiences have become more tech-savvy than ever and want to know about new gadgets as soon as they come out.

Since Apple officially announced the newest iPhone series, tech fans in Pakistan have been eagerly waiting for a detailed review of the top-of-the-line model of the iPhone 14 series. MASTECH has now given them what they want.

About MASTECH:

Back in 2018, Ali Abbas set up the MASTECH channel on YouTube. He sends videos to his subscribers on a regular basis. These videos include things like unboxing mobile phones and reviews of games. In just a few years, MASTECH has become an important part of the Pakistani tech ecosystem. It has more than 551,000 subscribers and its videos have been watched more than 58 million times.

