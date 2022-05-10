Match Group Sues Google over Misleading Billing Policies

Match Group a parent company behind dating apps Tinder, Match, and OkCupid has sued Google for having over-restricted billing policies on the Play store. While registering the complaint, Match Group termed Google’s policy “illegally monopolized the market for distributing apps”.

Google not only forced apps to use Google’s billing system but also takes a percentage of the payments recieved. This is not the first complaint against the billing system of play stores, previously in 2020, Epic Games has also filed a complaint against Apple alleging the company is engaged in “anti-competitive” behavior by demanding a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases in the iOS app store, among other charges.

Regarding this acquisition, Google has said that it always requires some different in-app payments through its billing services and since according to it the payment is nominal, the company wants it to be used by all apps selling digital goods. Due to this, Google collects 30% commission. However, in March 2021, the company reduced the percentage to 15 for the first $1 million made by developers. Still, the Match Group has accused Google of employing “bait and switch tactics” for allegedly misleading developers about its billing policies.

Regarding this, Match Group said:

“TEN YEARS AGO, MATCH GROUP WAS GOOGLE’S PARTNER. WE ARE NOW ITS HOSTAGE. Google lured app developers to its platform with assurances that we could offer users a choice over how to pay for the services they want,” Match Group’s complaint reads. “But once it monopolized the market for Android app distribution with Google Play by riding the coattails of the most popular app developers, Google sought to ban alternative in-app payment processing services so it could take a cut of nearly every in-app transaction on Android.”

Let’s see what turns this case will take in future.