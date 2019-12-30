Huawei has launched Mate 30 series back in September this year. Around a month ago, Huawei revealed that it has sold 7 million Mate 30 lineup units. In just one month, the global shipments of the Mate 30 lineup exceed to 12 million units. The Chinese news agency Sina has revealed this figure.

Huawei Mate 30 Lineup Global Shipments Exceeds 12 Million units

For a company who has faced the banning issues from the U.S., the figure is quite impressive. No doubt, the company has faced the limited availability of the handsets outside China and their lack of Google Mobile Services. Moreover, Huawei has also hoped to take this figure to 20 million shipments. It really seems like, in the near future, the company will attain this goal.

No doubt, Huawei P30 Pro is one of the best overall Android smartphones of the year. The phone really has some good cameras with impeccable bright and accurate picture quality. Huawei Mate 30 Series showcases the perfect example of how aesthetic design fuses with technology. The 3D Face Unlock and In-Screen Fingerprint provide high levels of biometric security and convenience. Overall, the Mate 30 series contains all.

