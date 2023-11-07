Angelo Mathews’ ‘Video Proof’ Sparks World Cup Time-out Controversy

The World Cup cricket 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh became a center of controversy when Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews was declared “timed out” after an appeal by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. Mathews claimed to possess “video evidence” that would refute the umpire’s decision, prompting a significant uproar in the cricketing world.

The incident occurred during the 25th over of Sri Lanka’s innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Shakib Al Hasan had just taken the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama with the second ball of his over, and Mathews walked in as the new batsman. However, before he could take his guard, he realized that the strap on his helmet was broken. In a bid to address this safety concern, Mathews called for a new helmet without obtaining permission from the umpires. This prompted the Bangladesh fielders to raise an appeal for a “time out” against Mathews. After an extended discussion involving Mathews, the umpires, Richard Illingworth, Marais Erasmus, and Shakib, the former Sri Lankan captain was declared “timed out.”

Fourth umpire clarified that Angelo Mathews exceeded the two-minute limit before the helmet strap issue

The controversy revolved around the interpretation of the cricketing laws regarding “timed out” dismissals. According to the rules of the game, a batsman must be ready to face the first ball within three minutes of the previous dismissal. However, in World Cups, this time is reduced to two minutes. The laws do not explicitly consider equipment malfunctions as grounds for leniency. This raised questions about whether Shakib could have withdrawn the appeal or whether the umpires should have considered Mathew’s broken helmet strap and applied their discretion to give him the benefit of the doubt.

The fourth umpire, Adrian Holdstock, further clarified the situation by explaining that Mathews had already gone over the allotted two minutes before the problem with his helmet strap arose. He pointed out that ICC World Cup playing conditions took precedence over the MCC laws of cricket. These conditions dictate that, in the event of a wicket falling or a batter retiring, the incoming batsman must be in position and ready to receive the ball within two minutes, or his partner must be prepared to receive the ball within two minutes. The TV umpire monitors this timeframe and conveys the information to the on-field umpires. According to Holdstock, Mathews had failed to meet this time requirement even before the helmet malfunction occurred.

Angelo Mathews, however, remained steadfast in his belief that the decision was unjust. He took to social media to express his discontent, claiming that video evidence proved he had ample time even after his helmet malfunctioned. He argued that player safety should be paramount, as he could not face the bowler without a helmet. Matthews demanded that the fourth umpire rectify the situation, emphasizing the importance of safety in the sport.

4th umpire is wrong here! Video evidence shows I still had 5 more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the 4th umpire rectify this please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn’t face the bowler without a helmet — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) November 6, 2023

During a post-match press conference, Angelo Mathews continued to assert his position, stating that he had additional video evidence and footage to support his claims. He insisted that he was not making baseless allegations and that he had concrete proof to back his argument. He also questioned the umpires’ failure to review the situation, suggesting that they had a responsibility to ensure player safety. Matthews emphasized that a wicketkeeper in spin bowling situations was not allowed to keep without a helmet, raising the question of how he could be expected to take his guard without one in place.

Despite the controversy, Charith Asalanka’s century helped Sri Lanka score a competitive total of 279 runs in the actual game. In reply, Bangladesh mounted a successful chase, with Shakib Al Hasan’s brilliant knock of 82 off 65 balls and Najmul Shanto’s 90 securing a victory with three wickets in hand and 8.5 overs to spare.

In the aftermath of this contentious incident, it remained a talking point in the cricket community. The clash between the strict interpretation of the timed-out dismissal rules and the consideration of player safety ignited a broader debate on the application of cricketing laws in modern international cricket. Matthews’ vocal defense of his position and the calls for video evidence to influence decision-making demonstrated the evolving landscape of cricket adjudication and the importance of fairness and safety in the sport.

