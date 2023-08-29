The Pakistani animation prodigy Kamran Khan made the nation proud by winning a prestigious American award. A hardworking matric student from North Waziristan, Pakistan, Khan gained unprecedented recognition by securing the People’s Choice Award (Animation) at the MSI Creator Awards 2023 held in the United States (US).

In an exclusive interview, the teenager expressed utmost gratitude for the extraordinary opportunity to represent his homeland at an international level.

Matric Student from Pakistan Wins MSI Creator Awards 2023 in US

He emphasized the significant boost that this win gave him and expressed his desire to further prove himself in the animation industry.

His winning submission was a stunning sci-fi scene created using the software Blender. His creation captured the hearts of many, as evidenced by his success in the public voting category of the competition. Here is the sci-fi scene created by him, which bagged him this prestigious award:

Kamran, also known as Muhammad Kamran, is not only good with computers but also exceptional academically. He scored 968 marks in his recent matriculation exams.

The fusion of Kamran’s creative ingenuity and his academic prowess has undoubtedly placed him as a promising beacon of inspiration for the youth in Pakistan and beyond.

