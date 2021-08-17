Artificial Intelligence has opened up ways for new innovations and a more connected world. The smart home is the new concept to make living easy. All major tech companies have their own smart home systems. But they all work based on different standards. To solve the conflicts between those systems and make them compatible, Apple, Google, Amazon and other vendors have participated in the “Connected Standards Alliance” (CSA). They have decided to release a new set of smart home interconnection standards dubbed “Matter“. According to the latest reports, Apple, Google and Amazon will postpone the launch of their “Matter” networking standard until 2022.

Matter Smart Home Networking Standard Delayed to 2022

Earlier, the alliance planned to announce the “Matter” smart home standard in the second half of 2021. The alliance stated that the function setting of the “Matter” standard has been completed. But it still needs to continue to study the procedures that developers can apply for certification and complete the SDK for developers.

If Matter standard launched in the first half of 2022, the first devices supporting this will be available in the second half of 2022.

A total of 29 companies are partnering with the matter but due to several reasons, the launch got delayed. One of the main reasons for the delay is the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the “Matter” standard?

The “Matter” standard was born out of the CHIP (IP-based Smart Connected Home) project. The project will help to resolve the fragmentation of smart home communication protocols, the non-interoperability of platforms, and complex experience problems.

“Matter” is not only a set of protocol standards but also a kind of “product certification”. A smart home product that supports Matter can access the three most mainstream platforms on the market and work with most mobile phones and smart speakers.

Tobin Richardson, the CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) said that there had been several reasons for delaying the launch of this standard. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a great impact on this. There are over 29 companies partnering with the “Matter”. So because of the virus, they couldn’t operate according to the plan.

