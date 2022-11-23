Mazda Raises EV Sales Target to 40% by 2030

Like some of the Japanese automakers including Toyota and Honda, Mazda is one of the slowest in the industry to transition to electric vehicles. The point worth mentioning here is that Mazda has fallen behind the pack as the race to claim EV share is heating up. The automaker received criticism over its electric vehicle rollout that’s why it has now planned to achieve up to 40% EV sales by 2030 by using a nearly $11 billion investment strategy to speed up the transition.

Mazda EV Share is Expected To Heat Up By 2023

Let me tell you that Mazda began production of its first 100% electric vehicle, the highly anticipated MX-30, in 2020. It has yet to make much progress since then. Its first electric vehicle was initially launched in the European market, where tighter regulations were likely the deciding factor.

After officially launching in the US, many people were excited to see how Mazda’s EV stacked up against other automakers launching their own zero-emission vehicles. The bad piece of news is that the excitement quickly faded when the MX-30 sported a starting price tag of over $33K and only 100 miles of range. The automaker sold a total of 505 MX-30s through August in California only. It was required to sell a certain amount of zero-emission vehicles in that state.

In order to make it worse, the automaker confirmed its first EV model was completely sold out in the US as it declined to tell something regarding the 2023 model. After such a disappointment in the EV market, Mazda is now stepping up its efforts as demand for fully electric vehicles continues soaring globally. In addition to that, the Japanese automaker also announced its plans to spend around $10.6 billion (1.5 trillion yen) through 2030 in order to boost its electric vehicle supply chain and accelerate output.

