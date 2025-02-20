MCMC and PTA Delegation Visits Telenor Pakistan to Discuss Future of Connectivity

A high-level delegation from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) visited Telenor Pakistan’s Campus 345 in Islamabad as part of the Regulatory Masterclass on “5G and Beyond: Shaping the Future of Connectivity.” Organized by PTA in collaboration with MCMC, the masterclass aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and international cooperation in the evolving ICT landscape.

Welcoming the delegation, Telenor Pakistan’s leadership provided an overview of the company’s efforts in enhancing connectivity, driving innovation and deploying next-generation technologies. Discussions centered around 5G readiness, digital transformation and strategies to bridge the digital divide in Pakistan. Senior officials from PTA, MCMC, and Telenor Pakistan participated in the discussions, reaffirming their shared commitment to fostering technological advancement and cross-border collaboration.

Shan ul Haq, SVP Corporate Affairs at Telenor Pakistan, expressed appreciation for PTA and MCMC’s visit stating,

“Telenor Pakistan remains committed to driving digital transformation by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and fostering innovation in the ICT sector. Collaborative engagements like these are essential in shaping the future of connectivity, and we are honored to share insights on our efforts in expanding digital access, enhancing network capabilities, and contributing to Pakistan’s digital evolution.”

This visit underscores the importance of global collaboration in advancing connectivity and digital innovation. By fostering cross-border knowledge exchange, Pakistan and Malaysia continue to pave the way for a more digitally inclusive future. Telenor Pakistan remains committed to supporting these efforts through its expertise, innovative solutions, and unwavering dedication to bridging the digital divide and enhancing network capabilities.

Also Read: Malaysia’s MCMC Applauds Pakistan’s USF for Bridging Digital Divide & Empowering the Rural Communities