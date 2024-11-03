MDCAT Exam Leak Scandal: Over 150 Students Summoned in FIA Investigation

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle has ramped up its investigation into the suspected leak of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) exam paper in Karachi. This probe follows concerns about potential malpractice in the highly competitive exam, which determines student admissions to medical and dental colleges across Pakistan.

According to FIA sources, they have summoned around 150 students as part of the investigation, with 96 students reportedly attending questioning sessions at the agency’s Karachi office on Friday. During these sessions, officials recorded the students’ statements in the presence of their parents, underscoring the seriousness of the probe. The questioning aims to clarify how the students might have accessed a leaked or “guess” paper before the official exam.

Several students disclosed that they received a paper with remarkably similar questions through WhatsApp, just one day before the exam. As part of their testimony, these students provided the FIA with phone numbers of individuals allegedly selling the leaked paper. While the statements point toward organized malpractice, the investigation has yet to establish a 100% match between the leaked document and the actual exam paper.

This high-profile investigation follows complaints by the Human Rights Justice and Defenders Organization, represented by Bilawal Mallah, who raised concerns about the fairness of the admission process. Anomalies in the MDCAT scores have amplified these suspicions, especially as some students achieved extraordinarily high marks, with scores reaching 190 out of 200—an impressive feat that further piqued the FIA’s interest. On October 30, students who scored above 97% in the test, later annulled by the Sindh High Court (SHC) due to reported irregularities, were called in for questioning. The SHC had recently ordered a retest within four weeks after hearing pleas against the alleged mishandling of the test.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the FIA plans to carefully analyze all collected statements to determine the next steps. Sources have indicated that they might conduct a mock test to assess the student’s knowledge levels in comparison to their high scores. The FIA is recording the students’ statements under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to ensure transparency in the investigation.

In court proceedings, Shireen Narijo, the chairperson of the fact-finding committee on MDCAT irregularities, presented a report outlining significant issues within the MDCAT system. She explained that the exam administration had flaws, with the test compromised at multiple stages. The MDCAT, conducted by a team of 40 members, was found vulnerable to breaches, making it possible for the exam content to be accessed and distributed inappropriately.

While the FIA’s findings have not yet confirmed the full extent of the leak or identified all responsible parties, this investigation has highlighted substantial concerns over the integrity of the MDCAT. Given the importance of the MDCAT in determining medical college admissions, this scandal raises broader questions about exam security and fairness for aspiring students. The findings and future actions by the FIA could lead to stricter policies and security protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.