MED mobile app launches by DRAP for filing drug complaint

The director of DRAP pharmaceutical services said his “MED mobile app” was “successfully supporting individuals” in disclosing cases of adverse drug events (ADRs).

Sharing specifics of this mobile app, DRAP Director of Pharmacy Services Dr Abdur Rashid said that in the event of any such complaint, via this mobile app, the victims can make a complaint with DRAP.

He said that this smartphone app has only been produced for this reason by seven countries so far. He stated that this complaint would be issued specifically by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on all other matters pertaining to opioid adverse reactions.

Notifying the Director of the case submission process, the Director said the victim would be able to see instant acknowledgment of acceptance of their report. In addition, with the support of a warning list of prescriptions, individuals may also receive notifications and warnings, said Rashid, adding that a watch list for drugs may be created while using such a tool.

He said that the global harmonised scientific criteria for the measurement, registration and monitoring of the safety, efficiency and effectiveness of therapeutic products have been adopted by DRAP. He said that harmonising regulatory requirements would increase product adoption in foreign markets, improve the quality of goods and eventually encourage public health.