MediaTek Announces 2nm Chip with TSMC Tape-Out Set for September 2025

In a major stride toward advancing semiconductor technology, Taiwan’s leading chip designer MediaTek announced plans to tape out its next-generation 2-nanometer (2nm) chip at TSMC this September. The announcement came from Rick Tsai, CEO of MediaTek, during his keynote address at the Computex 2025 forum in Taipei on Tuesday.

This development positions MediaTek at the forefront of the global chip race, as the company seeks to challenge its U.S. rival Qualcomm and expand its footprint in high-performance, AI-driven applications.

Tapping Into the Power of 2nm

Tape-out is the final stage of IC design before chips are manufacturing. It marks a significant milestone. MediaTek’s upcoming 2nm chip will be among the first commercial chips using TSMC’s 2nm process, a technology that promises major improvements in power efficiency, transistor density, and AI acceleration capabilities.

This will be an industry-defining moment. With TSMC’s 2nm node, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in mobile and edge computing.” -Rick Tsai

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has been gearing up for 2nm mass production in 2025. The 2nm process node will use Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor architecture, a departure from FinFET technology, to further reduce power leakage and boost performance.

What This Means for MediaTek and the Chip Industry

MediaTek’s early access to TSMC’s 2nm process underscores its deepening strategic ties with TSMC and growing ambitions in the AI and premium smartphone markets. The move could help MediaTek better compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon series, Apple’s custom silicon, and Samsung’s Exynos chips, all of which are expected to adopt 2nm designs by 2026.

The tape-out timeline also signals MediaTek’s commitment to staying ahead in the AI processing race, as next-gen chips will power not just smartphones but also laptops, smart vehicles, and IoT devices increasingly reliant on edge AI capabilities.

Industry analysts say the shift to 2nm could yield up to 25% performance improvements and 30% lower power consumption compared to 3nm chips, a critical edge in battery-sensitive devices like smartphones and wearables.

Computex 2025: AI, 2nm, and the Future of Chips

Computex 2025 has emerged as a global stage for showcasing breakthroughs in semiconductors and AI, especially amid increasing geopolitical focus on Taiwan’s central role in the chip supply chain.

Tsai’s announcement added weight to a series of unveilings from TSMC and other tech giants at the forum, which has spotlighted advancements in AI accelerators, chiplets, and next-gen semiconductor manufacturing.

MediaTek is expected to reveal more technical details of its 2nm chip architecture, potentially part of its Dimensity flagship series, later this year, closer to the official tape-out and design verification phase.

