MediaTek Announces Dimensity 7300 & 7300X Chips For Mid-Rangers

MediaTek has announced two new chipsets: the Dimensity 7300 and Dimensity 7300X. Both are designed to power upcoming mid-range smartphones. These MediaTek chips strike a good balance in performance and efficiency, making them suitable for everyday tasks, multimedia, and gaming.

These new MediaTek chipsets are anticipated to power upcoming smartphones from different manufacturers. Rumors claim that the Motorola Razr 50 foldable phone and the OPPO Reno 12 5G global variant will be among the first to use the Dimensity 7300 and Dimensity 7300X, respectively.

MediaTek Dimesity 7300 & 7300X Features

Let’s dig into what these new chipsets designed for budget-friendly smartphones offer.

Efficient Performance with 4nm Process

The duo employs a power-efficient 4nm manufacturing process, resulting in an improved battery life compared to previous generations. The chips claim longer usage time on a single charge.

CPU and GPU for Smooth Operation

The Dimensity 7300 series boasts an octa-core CPU. It comes with a combination of high-performance Cortex-A78 cores and power-saving Cortex-A55 cores. The clock speed goes up to 2.5GHz, providing smooth performance for everyday tasks. Moreover, the ARM Mali G615 MC2 GPU manages graphics processing, fostering a good gaming experience.

AI Boost with MediaTek APU 655

MediaTek has brought a substantial improvement in AI performance with the 6th generation APU 655 integrated into the chipsets. It helps in faster and more efficient processing of AI tasks, potentially improving camera features and voice assistants.

Enhanced Connectivity

The Dimensity 7300 series supports the latest connectivity options. It includes Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless data transfer and Bluetooth 5.4 for enhanced connection stability with wearables and accessories. 5G connectivity is also included.

Camera Upgrades with MediaTek Imagiq 950

The new chipsets come with the MediaTek Imagiq 950 image signal processor (ISP). It enables support for high-resolution cameras, up to a huge 200-megapixel sensor. Moreover, significant improvements will come to live-focus photo performance and photo remastering.

Display Options and Dual Display Support

The Dimensity 7300 series caters to different display needs. It supports Full HD+ displays with a high refresh rate of 144Hz for a velvety visual experience. Moreover, the Dimensity 7300X particularly offers support for dual displays, making it the best option for ingenious foldable phone designs.