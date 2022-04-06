MediaTek Chipset to Replace the SoCs in the Samsung Flagship Devices

The rumor has it that Samsung in their flagship devices is shifting from its most used chipset to the chipset that it uses for its for their budget devices. Till now Samsung was using Qualcomm and in-house Exynos silicon chipset for their flagship phones and for their budget phones they used MediaTek chipset. According to the rumor Samsung will be using MediaTek chipset for its next flagship device.

This is not the first time that Samsung is using two different SoC suppliers in their flagship devices. Back in 2011, Galaxy had used Exynos, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments chipsets in their Galaxy S2 device.

Here we do not have a definite report as which variant of the MediaTek chip will be powering the Galaxy S22 FE. Though it was rumored that Samsung will be using the Dimensity 9000, as it had been the company’s latest SoC used in their flagship device.

According to the BusinessKorea report Samsung plans to use an unnamed MediaTek chipset in Galaxy S22 FE and in Galaxy S23 units. The report further adds that almost half of the Galaxy S22 FE devices and the Galaxy S23 devices designed for Asia will be equipped with MediaTek chipset.

Now the question arises that will the MediaTek completely replace the Exynos chipset in the upcoming Samsung devices or we will be having three flagship variants. Some reports have predicted that Exynos silicon will lose a chunk of share to the budget device SoC; from these reports it can be inferred that MediaTek silicon will replaced Exynos chipset.

With time we will get more news and reports regarding the chipsets in the upcoming Samsung devices. So stay tuned for further news.

