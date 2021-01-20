Yesterday, Qualcomm has announced its powerful Snapdragon 870 5G chipset. Now today, MediaTek Unveils the Dimensity 1200 and 1100 Chipsets. Both are MediaTek’s first 6nm chipsets. And they are the first to use the Cortex-A78 core. The two are based on the same raw hardware just like their predecessors but target slightly different bins.

MediaTek Unveils the Dimensity 1200 and 1100 Chipsets

Let’s first talk about Dimensity 1200. Its CPU has a 1+3+4 configuration with a A78 core is running at 3.0GHz, plus three more A78 cores at 2.6GHz and the usual quartet of power-efficient A55 cores running at 2.0GHz. Overall CPU performance is up by 22% and power efficiency is up 25% compared to previous generations.

As for the Dimensity 1100, it doesn’t have a prime core as such. All four of its Cortex-A78 cores are running at 2.6GHz. However, the chipset performs far better than the Dimensity 1000+ in both single and multi-core performance.

Both chipsets use the same GPU. Both come with the Mali-G77 with 9 cores. On the plus side, AV1 video now has hardware acceleration. The Dimensity 1200 can treat the eye to 168 Hz displays and its 5-core ISP can handle camera sensors up to 200 MP. The chipset also comes with HDR support for 4K videos.

Show Some Love! <3



The 1100 chip also comes with support for 144 Hz displays and camera sensors up to 108 MP. Both phones are 20% faster in processing Night Shot and have a dedicated Night Mode for panoramas.

As soon as the Mediatek has unveiled its two chipsets, different companies started announcing to bring the phones with these chipsets. These companies include Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo and OPPO. They will release new phones around the end of March, beginning of April.

Source: GSMArena