MediaTek is soon to announce its upcoming flagship chipset, the Dimensity 2000. Usually, the company’s SoCs like the Dimensity 1200 have mostly found use on mid-range phones. However, the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 will be different.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Dimensity 2000 will be used on a number of flagship phones next year. The leaker also reveals that many big companies including OPPO, Xiaomi, Vivo and others will most likely use this SoC in their flagship models.

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 tipped to Power Flagships from OPPO, Xiaomi & others

See Also: Qualcomm’s new CEO has big plans for competing with Apple

It’s difficult to guess what phones exactly will feature the Dimensity 2000. For Vivo, it could be the Vivo X80 series; for Honor, the Honor 70 series and for Xiaomi, perhaps, the Mi 12T series or a device in the Redmi K50 lineup. The possibilities are endless. The companies have also not mentioned any of the smartphones that will come with this chipset.

On the other hand, the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 looks set to be the best next-gen Android chipset, thanks to a combination of TSMC’s excellent 4nm node and ARM’s latest architecture. It’s also expected to be cheaper than Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898, which should see it find a place in affordable performance-oriented devices.

Check Also: MediaTek Helio G95 designed for premium 4G gaming smartphones aiming to multitask