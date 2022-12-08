MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Chipset Brings Flagship Specs For Cheaper Phones

The chipmaker MediaTek has recently announced a new sub-flagship mobile processor to its lineup, and the good part is that it comes up with some “core” upgrades. MediaTek Dimensity 8200 succeeds the Dimensity 8100 system on chip (SoC) and will soon be making its way inside a bunch of smartphones made by Chinese brands. It is expected to go against the likes of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Announced

One of the key changes in the newly announced chipset is the core architecture. The Dimensity 8100 offered a dual-cluster design including four Cortex-A78 cores and an equal number of Cortex-A55 cores. On the other hand, Dimensity 8200 is offering a tri-cluster design, similar to the top-tier Dimensity 9200 mobile processor and Qualcomm’s own flagships.

There will be a single Cortex-A78 core buzzing at 3.1GHz together with three slightly slower Cortex-A78 cores running at 3.0GHz. For less demanding tasks, there will be four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. However, the GPU remains unchanged. The chipmaker MediaTek is adding a bit of extra grunt to the ARM Mali-G610 graphics engine by pairing it with next-gen HyperEngine 6.0 optimization tools.

MediaTek has also provided the Dimensity 8200 with the new Imagiq 785 chip in order to handle its camera capabilities, which allows 4K HDR video capture. Let me tell you that the previous-gen Imagiq 780 ISP only offered support for 200-megapixel image capture, however, its successor can go up to 320 million pixels worth of imaging data.

The company claims it to have “exceptionally fast AI-noise reduction” in order to deliver more detailed photos. MediaTek’s fresh silicon will be able to drive Full HD+ panels with up to a 180Hz refresh rate. It seems a slight upgrade over the 168Hz figures touted by the Dimensity 8100. It also includes support for 4K AV1 video decoding.

The wireless connectivity suite will include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.3, competing with the in-house hybrid coexistence technologies in order to reduce latency and boost raw speeds. The first smartphones powered by Dimensity 8200 will launch in December, but it is unlikely that any of those will be making their way to the U.S. market. We can hope for OnePlus and Motorola phones only. No doubt, OnePlus has finally started to using MediaTek processors in its budget-centric Nord series phones together with Motorola with some of its U.S. handsets.

