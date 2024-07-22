MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Outperforms Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 At AnTuTu

MediaTek has verified itself as a leader in smartphone application processors. Now, its flagship Dimensity 9300 chipset is making significant waves in the industry. The Dimensity 9300 defies convention by skipping a low-power efficiency CPU core, which typically risks overheating. Despite this, the highly anticipated chipset powers the Vivo X100 series effectively. Building on this success, MediaTek released the Dimensity 9300+ in May, improving AI capabilities. This flagship chipset has generated over $1 billion in revenue, highlighting MediaTek’s dominant market position. Additionally, MediaTek has plans to launch a non-flagship chip, the Dimensity 8400, later this year. Guess what? This chipset surpassed the SD8G3 chipset at AnTuTu.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Outshines SD8G3 Despite Being Non-Flagship

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Dimensity 8400 scored between 1.7 million and 1.8 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. It surpassed Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which scored approximately 1.7 million points. This outstanding performance makes the Dimensity 8400 a tempting, cost-effective option for manufacturers, with potential pricing for smartphones as low as 1,500 yuan ($206.33). Xiaomi is expected to equip its devices with the Dimensity 8400, offering a powerful alternative to more expensive chipsets.

MediaTek is reportedly developing its next flagship chip, the Dimensity 9400. Anticipated specifications include one Cortex-X5 prime CPU core, three Cortex-X4 cores, and four Cortex-A720 efficiency-performance cores. Vivo, which uses the Dimensity 9300 in its X100 series, has already committed to the unannounced Dimensity 9400, revealing a continued partnership with MediaTek.

Sources claim that Xiaomi’s Redmi division is working on smartphones featuring different chipsets, including the Dimensity 9300+, Dimensity 8400, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. These handsets are anticipated to showcase premium features such as metal frames, glass bodies, 1.5K or 2K displays, large batteries, and 100W fast charging.

The Dimensity 8400 is poised to power several mid-range smartphones this year and next. Its capability to transcend current flagship chipsets at a lower cost presents a captivating proposition for manufacturers. By offering high performance at a low price, MediaTek strives to push the boundaries of smartphone technology, setting new standards for innovation and accessibility in the smartphone industry.