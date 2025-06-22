MediaTek has officially announced its latest smartphone chipset, the Dimensity 8450. This new chip is the successor to the Dimensity 8400, which was launched in December 2024. While the name suggests something new and big, the actual upgrades are mostly minor and focused on improving performance behind the scenes.

Interestingly, the Oppo Reno14 Pro is already using the Dimensity 8450, making it the first phone to showcase this new chip in action.

MediaTek Dimensity 8450 is Now Official – Everything We Know So Far

The Dimensity 8450 is still built on TSMC’s second-generation 4nm process, just like its predecessor. It features an octa-core CPU setup:

1x Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.25 GHz

3x Cortex-A720 cores running at 3.0 GHz

4x Cortex-A520 cores clocked at 2.1 GHz

This is identical to the Dimensity 8400, meaning the raw CPU power remains the same. The GPU is also unchanged. It’s the Mali-G720 MC7 with seven cores running at 1300 MHz.

So, What’s New?

Although the core hardware hasn’t changed, MediaTek has made some smart improvements that enhance the real-world performance of the chip.

The GPU now uses a new StarSpeed Engine, designed to improve gaming experiences with smoother graphics and better power efficiency.

The ISP (Image Signal Processor) has also been upgraded. It now supports 320MP cameras and can process HDR images with zero lag, which is a big boost for photography and live streaming.

The ISP also includes optimisations for live-streaming, making it easier to create content directly from your smartphone.

Another major improvement is in the AI department. The NPU 880, which handles AI tasks, now includes Agentic AI Engine. This allows the chip to handle on-device generative AI (GenAI) and large language model (LLM) tasks. That means your phone can perform advanced AI features without needing internet access, making it faster and more secure.

Better Battery Life with Smarter 5G

The 5G modem in the Dimensity 8450 gets an important update too. It now features UltraSave 3.0+, a new power-saving mode that helps reduce battery usage when connected to 5G networks. This is especially useful for people who use mobile data a lot, like gamers and streamers.

What to Expect

The Dimensity 8450 may not sound like a huge upgrade, but its focus on AI, gaming, photography, and battery efficiency makes it a solid improvement over the 8400. It’s designed for upper mid-range smartphones, so we can expect to see it appear in several new devices over the coming weeks and months.

For now, the Oppo Reno14 Pro leads the way, but other smartphone makers are likely to adopt the Dimensity 8450 soon.

In short, the Dimensity 8450 is a smart upgrade for everyday users. Not all, but some of its features make a real difference.

