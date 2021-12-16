MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chip is Going to Rival Top-Tier Qualcomm, Samsung Chipsets

On Thursday, chipmaker MediaTek officially unveiled its much-anticipated MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which will compete with top-tier chipsets from Qualcomm and Samsung. The Dimensity 9000 5G smartphone chip will be available in smartphones manufactured by Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor. Smartphones powered by the flagship Dimensity 9000 5G mobile platform will be available in the first quarter of 2022.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip is one of the year’s most anticipated flagship chipsets. To compete with Qualcomm and Samsung, it is built on a 4nm node by TSMC and uses ARMv9 architecture. The Dimensity 9000 scores 692.5 on the AI Benchmark database, which is roughly 270 percent faster than Google Tensor’s 256.9.

Also read, TECNO engages customers in another round of fun and gifting activities

Fans of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 are still waiting for testing. Qualcomm promises a 4x improvement over the Snapdragon 888 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. According to Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon chip is expected to score around 560, putting it behind Dimensity 9000. The Dimensity chipset, according to Digital Chat Station, consumes slightly less power. The tipster also mentioned that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips, also known as SM8475 from TSMC, operate at lower temperatures than the SM8450 from Samsung.

The Dimensity 9000 will be twice as expensive as the Dimensity 1200. Due to the high cost of the Dimensity 9000, it will only be available for premium devices, beginning with the Redmi K50 Gaming in February.

Specifications and features of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000

In terms of performance, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is the world’s first smartphone chip to include an Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The chipset incorporates MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0, the fifth generation of MediaTek’s innovative gaming technology, to boost performance. AI-acceleration is used in HyperEngine 5.0 to optimize graphics while reducing GPU load, resulting in faster gameplay that looks better and is more power-efficient than ever.

HyperEngine also includes AI-VRS, the industry’s first AI-enhanced variable-rate shading technology for smartphones, as well as the industry’s first raytracing software development kit (SDK) for Android using Vulkan.

Also read, WhatsApp is Testing ‘Delete for Everyone’ for Group Admins & new Camera Interface