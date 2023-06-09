MediaTek Dimensity 9300 will Beat A17 Bionic and SD 8 Gen 3

MediaTek’s previous flagship chipset, Dimensity 9200, was a bit disappointing with low adoption rates and lacklustre performance relative to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This time MediaTek is hoping to fix that with the Dimensity 9300. The company is claiming that MediaTek Dimensity 9300 will beat Apple’s 17 Bionic and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

According to Leaker Digital Chat Station, the Dimensity 9300 in its current form is built in a 4 + 4 core configuration. The first four cores are all ARM’s next-gen Cortex-X4 cores. While the remaining four are Cortex-A720 cores. It means there will be no A520 cores this time.

Supposedly, one Cortex-X4 core will serve as a prime core with higher clock speeds than the other three. It’s unknown what that will be, but the leaker claims a 3.0 GHz minimum Cortex-X4 clock speed. The Cortex-A720 cores will come with a minimum of 2.0 GHz right now. All core frequencies could be changed depending on Qualcomm’s setup for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The core configuration of the Dimensity 9300 guarantees big CPU performance. It also appears the upcoming flagship chipset will deliver significant GPU improvements too. Reportedly, the Dimensity 9300 posts a framerate of about 90 FPS on GFXBench’s Aztec 1440p test.

As a quick comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Apple A16 Bionic deliver framerates in the region of 68 FPS and 53 FPS respectively. If this is anything to go by, the Dimensity 9300 could arrive with a GPU around 30% more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s Adreno 740. We will get more authentic information after the release of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

